A small white dog that was thrown out of a vehicle involved in a single vehicle fatal rollover accident Friday morning and has been missing for three days has been found, according to the U.S. Forest Service, Inyo National Forest. The dog, named Taffey, survived the accident which claimed the life of the driver and only occupant of the vehicle (the name has still not been officially released as of press time but Mono County Sheriff's office stated the victim was not a Mono County resident - social media reports indicate he does, however, have connections to Eastern Sierra residents) of a truck pulling a wood trailer Nov. 12 near the Crestview USFS Fire Station and has been missing since that morning, despite some volunteers searching for the dog.
However, according to the Inyo National Forest, on Monday, Taffey showed up at the Fire Station and jumped into a vehicle driven by one of the firefighters who was working on a prescribed burn in the area. She has since been reunited with some members of the victim's family, according to social media reports.
The Times will have a more in-depth story on this story in the Thursday issue of the paper.