Gov. Gavin Newsom was not recalled and will serve out the remainder of his term. 

 Screenshot of Newsom from The Intelligencer, Sept. 14, 2021.
The recall effort to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom was soundly defeated last night in the state and that goes for Mono County as well, which said 'NO' to recalling the governor with 57.39 percent of the vote, compared to 42.61 percent 'saying YES' to recalling him, according to the local county elections office.
 
This is not a final, certified count but it is an official preliminary count, which is called the 'Semi-Official' vote, with all of the county's precincts in and counted.
 
There are always some final ballots to count after election day in every election due to late-arriving, mail-in ballots (which are allowed to come in over the next few days as long as they were mailed by the deadline, along with some provisional ballots), etc., but the outcome for the county is unlikely to be changed even after these ballots are counted due to the lop-sided numbers of the vote.
 
We will have a detailed story in tomorrow's paper on the recall and how Mono residents in various area of the county voted; pick up tomorrow's issue of the paper in newsstands or subscribe to our E-Edition to get the full paper on your phone, tablet or computer every Thursday.
 
In the meantime, here is the link to the Mono County Election's Office page for the Sept. 14 election. The top document is the latest count:
 

