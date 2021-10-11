Mammoth Mountain Ski Area started snowmaking this week and it didn't hurt that Ma Nature was cooperating, sending in plenty of new snow with a sharp a cold snap. The snowstorm this week came in a lot heavier than expected, making for a fine, early season storm. That said, some of the best fall colors in years, which just happen to be peaking right now, might not survive the night due to the very cold temperatures tonight, Oct. 11 and into the early part of the week.
Mountain Begins Snowmaking
