Update on Mammoth Mountain operations for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
Beginning today, Thanksgiving Day, Roller Coaster Express (4) and Gold Rush Express (10) will open with return skiing via Roller Coaster and Easy Rider.
Canyon Lodge will have parking and access to the Mountain Thurs – Saturday and The Village Gondola will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Canyon Express (16) will operate for access only and no return skiing from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Thursday – Saturday. Guests will need to use the Red Line Shuttle to return to The Village. Please note that skiing access via Canyon Express (16) will have no beginner terrain available.
Canyon Lodge will have limited services and is scheduled to open for the season on Dec 18.
Parking is limited and we recommend taking free public transportation.