On Jan. 7, Governor Gavin Newsom activated the California National Guard to support local communities in their response to the escalating demand for Covid-19 (Coronavirus) testing. According to the Mono County Department of Public Health in a recent news release, Mono County was assigned National Guard members who will provide increased capacity at the Sierra Star Clubhouse (2001 Sierra Star Pkwy.) OptumServe testing site in Mammoth Lakes.
“California has led the country’s fight against Covid-19, implementing first-in-the nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” said Governor Newsom. “We continue to support communities in their response to Covid by bolstering testing capacity.”
Activation of the National Guard comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly across the globe, accounting for at least 80 percent of Covid-19 cases in California. The National Guard plan to deploy over 200 California National Guard members across 50 OptumServe sites throughout California. National Guard members will function as interim clinical staff while permanent staff are hired, greatly enhancing capacity for walkins, while assisting with crowd control and back-filling for staff absences – all in an effort to increase testing capacity.
Mammoth Hospital remains in a “Green” status; however, the demand for testing has created a bottleneck in the Emergency Department and clinics for other patients trying to obtain services for various other conditions. Mammoth Hospital encourages residents and visitors to utilize OptumServe and Mono County Public Health clinics for Covid-19 testing, and reminds exposed and/or symptomatic individuals to isolate until symptoms are resolved regardless of the ability to test.
Both OptumServe and Mono County Public Health provide Covid-19 testing clinics in Mono County (pending weather-related issues). OptumServe offers testing most Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. in Mammoth Lakes at the Sierra Star Golf Course (2001 Sierra Star Pkwy.). Testing staff typically take lunch between 3-4 p.m.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for both OptumServe and Mono County Public Health testing clinics. Mono County Public Health will be adding pop-up testing clinics as additional resources become available.
To help slow the spread of Covid-19, Californians are encouraged to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask indoors and get tested if sick.
The Mono County Covid-19 testing schedule for January can be accessed here.
Click here to register for OptumServe Covid-19 testing.
Click here to register for Public Health Covid-19 testing.