Town Council, School Board, state and federal candidates on the schedule
Mammoth Voices is a non-partisan civic education and civic engagement advocacy group that was formed several years ago and focuses on encouraging locals to run for office, providing leadership training and, on providing forums that make information about candidates accessible.
To that end, the group, which meets regularly on Thursdays, will be holding an ongoing series of Candidate Forums (some have already occurred) which will continue until the mid-term General Election on Nov. 8. The forums will be mostly via Zoom, although some will be in person, and a session recording will be available afterward, according to Mammoth Voices representatives.
The list below reflects only confirmed candidates and events as of Sept. 8 and will be amended as needed, Mammoth Voices said this week. Additional candidates could possibly be added as well, they said.
That said, here is a tentative schedule:
• Sept. 22: Marie Alvarado-Gil, Candidate for State Senate District #4
.
"This week we'll be meeting Marie Alvarado-Gil, candidate for State Senate District #4," Mammoth Voices said. "Her website touches on issues near and dear to the Eastern Sierra including education, our economy, public safety, and water. You can learn more about Marie and her policy positions on her website, https://www.votealvaradogil.com/
"As usual, we'll be asking prepared questions, and opening it up for your questions. Hope to see you there!"
Meeting ID: 835 9218 5807
+16699006833,,83592185807#,,,,*344107# US (San Jose)
+13462487799,,83592185807#,,,,*344107# US (Houston)
• Oct. 6: Mammoth Lakes Town Council Candidate Forum featuring Chris Bubser, Betsy Truax, and John Wentworth
• Oct. 12: Candidate Forum for the Mammoth Unified School District Board of Trustees
• Oct. 20: Mammoth Lakes Town Council Candidates Forum featuring Amanda Rice and Cleland Hoff
Previous Candidate Forum Recordings: