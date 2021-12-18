Five to ten feet of snow possible between Sunday and end of the year, forecasters say
A four-foot dump of snow on Mammoth Mountain and about half that in the town of Mammoth has transformed the landscape, ensuring a white Christmas and triggering hope that the drought that has trapped the state for almost two years could lessen.
And it’s not over yet.
According to forecasters, a series of storms should arrive in the Eastern Sierra beginning as soon as this Sunday and lasting into the end of the month.
“We will have a dry weekend, or at least mostly dry, although we might get a little something on Sunday but after that, things change again,” said Mammoth forecaster Howard Sheckter. “Starting Monday, or Monday night and into Tuesday, the next storm will begin to crank up, lasting into Wednesday, fueled by a weak atmospheric river.
“Then, after that, the pattern gets more progressive, which means it will trend toward more storms, and as the energy starts to drop down out of the Gulf of Alaska, it will merge with Gulf of Mexico moisture near mid-week next week, and that pattern should set up for the rest of the year,” he said. “There is some question about the end of the year; some models are drier and show us ridging up with a high pressure ridge, some are showing us very wet.
“But over the next six to ten days, he said, the word of the day will be snow.
“We are seeing between five and ten feet of snow in the Sierra over that time frame,” he said.
