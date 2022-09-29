All six candidates expected to appear; three seats open
The Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Candidate Forum on Oct. 4 during a Chamber ‘Power Lunch’ format. All six Town Council candidates are scheduled to appear, the Chamber said recently.
The six candidates are vying for three open seats. The candidates include Chris Bubser, Amanda Rice, Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Truax, Cleland Hof, John Wentworth and Steve ‘Seth’ Guthrie.See below for more info on this event.
Following the Chamber forum, the local, non-partisan civic education group called Mammoth Voices will be holding a series of candidate forums during the next few weeks as election season heats up in advance of the mid-term General Election on Nov. 8. These will include two Town Council forums, as well as an in-person and Zoom forum for the Mammoth Unified School District school board race candidates, which Mammoth Voices will co-host with MUSD, the Mono County Office of Education, and, the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
Additional candidates could possibly be added to the below forums as well, they said.
A recording of each forum will be available afterward for anyone who wishes to listen, according to Mammoth Voices representatives (see below for how to access the recordings).
Preliminary Schedule for Candidate Forums:
• Oct. 4: Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce hosts a Mammoth Lakes Town Council Candidate Forum: All six candidates have confirmed their attendance. The forum will be held in a Chamber of Commerce ‘Power Lunch’ format. Lunch will be served. Go to https://www.mammothlakeschamber.org/events/details/power-lunch-town-council-candidates-forum-2007. The forum will be at 12 to 2 p.m. at The Village Lodge at the Emerald Room. The event is $25 for Chamber members; $30 for non-members
• Oct. 6: Mammoth Voices hosts a Mammoth Lakes Town Council Candidate Forum featuring candidates Chris Bubser, Betsy Truax, and John Wentworth. Go to https://www.facebook.com/MammothVoices/ for more information or to contact Mammoth Voices email them at MammothVoices@gmail.com.
• Oct. 12: Mammoth Voices, the Mammoth Unified School District and the Mono County Office of Education are co-sponsoring a MUSD Board of Trustees Candidate Forum. The candidates will be asked detailed questions followed by a ‘Question and Answer’ period. Join in person at the Mammoth Middle School Multi-Purpose Room. Zoom access will also be available. Go to https://www.facebook.com/MammothVoices/ for more information or to contact Mammoth Voices email them at MammothVoices@gmail.com.
• Oct. 20: Mammoth Voices hosts a Mammoth Lakes Town Council Candidates Forum featuring Amanda Rice and Cleland Hoff. Go to https://www.facebook.com/MammothVoices/ for more information or to contact Mammoth Voices email them at MammothVoices@gmail.com.
WHO ARE THE LOCAL CANDIDATES?
• Mammoth Lakes Town Council/Three open seats: Chris Bubser, Amanda Rice, Elizabeth ‘Betsy’ Truax, Cleland Hof, John Wentworth, Steve ‘Seth’ Guthrie.
• Mammoth Unified School Board of Trustees Candidates/Two open seats: Gloria Diaz, Becky Davis, Jeffrey Ronci, Amanda Pelham, Chelsea Nash, Glenn Martin ‘Marty’ Thompson, John Stavlo, Cindie Waggoner Wormhoudt.
• Mono County Office of Education candidates/Two open seats: Sue Bouska, Drea Perry, Dave Titus
WHO ARE OUR STATE AND FEDERAL CANDIDATES?
• Congressional U.S. House of Representatives Third District/One open seat:Kermit Jones (Democrat), Kevin Kiley (Republican)
• State Assembly Member, Eighth District/One seat: Thomas Edward Nichols (Libertarian), Jim Patterson (Republican)
• State Senate Member, Fourth District/One seat: Tim Robertson (Democrat), Marie Alvarado-Gil (Democrat)
IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE
• Previous Mammoth Voices Candidate Forum Recordings:
Kermit Jones, Candidate for US Congressional District 3; recording is available at Kermit Jones: https://tinyurl.com/m4rd9xzd
Tim Robertson, Candidate for State Senate District 4; recording available at tinyurl.com/5abxk397