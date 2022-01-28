Grants for local projects up for discussion
The Bureau of Land Management Bishop Field Office and the Inyo National Forest want to hear the public’s ideas on how to ensure off-highway vehicle trails are secure and well maintained on public lands throughout the Eastern Sierra. The public is invited to provide input during a virtual public meeting planned for Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
This public meeting will provide off-highway vehicle users a chance to visit with the BLM and U.S. Forest Service staff to discuss changes or improvements that can help make everyone’s outdoor experience more enjoyable. The BLM and Forest Service will use the public feedback to draft their grant applications for law enforcement, restoration, and ground operations and maintenance to be submitted to the California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program.
The Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program supports well-managed off-highway vehicle recreation in California by distributing more than $35 million annually collected from gas tax, entrance fees and OHV sticker registrations. Cities, counties, districts, federal and state agencies, educational institutions, federally recognized Native American Tribes and non-profit entities can apply for funds to develop, maintain and restore trails; provide law enforcement; and offer safety and training for riders.
IF YOU WANT TO BE INVOLVED
• Preliminary applications must be submitted to Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division no later than March 7 and will be available on the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division’s website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov/, for additional public review and comment from March 8 to May 2. The website will provide detailed instructions for accessing the preliminary applications and submitting comments. Public comments should be submitted to both the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and to the BLM Bishop Field Office or Inyo National Forest by May 2, 2022.
• Please register to participate in the virtual public meeting at https://tinyurl.com/yckmwj5n. Registrants will receive a link and phone numbers to join the meeting. Please contact the BLM or USFS for reasonable accommodations to participate.
• Comments may also be emailed to the BLM at BLM_CA_Web_BI@blm.gov or to Jeremy DeCell at the Inyo National Forest at Jeremy.decell@usda.gov.
BLM: The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.
Inyo National Forest: The mission of the U.S. Forest Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nation's clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. The agency has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 80 percent of the 850 million forested acres within the U.S., of which 100 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.