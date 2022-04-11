While a preventative power outage, or PSPS, is not likely during this storm, power outages due to wind are possible; here's what to know
Strong and gusty winds are expected throughout Southern and Central California on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, with winds in excess of 80 mph in the Owens Valley and Long Valley and higher than that on Sierra crest ridges.
These winds can topple trees, damage electrical equipment and cause power outages. Southern California Edison, the power provider for the bulk of Eastern Sierra communities (areas south of Bridgeport) said today, April 11, that a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or PSPS, is not under consideration but power outages due to wind are still possible over the next 12-24 hours.
"Please note that due to recent precipitation and increased fuel moisture levels, Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) are currently not under consideration in the SCE service area," the agency said today.
Here are some safety tips Southern California Edison recommends for high wind conditions and possible power outages:
- Check emergency supplies to ensure you have a battery-operated radio, a flashlight and fresh batteries.
- Secure any temporary structures in your backyard or business, including backyard furniture and tents, as well as patio equipment and covers used in commercial settings.
- If you see a downed power line, do not touch it or anything in contact with it. Call 911 immediately.
- Never try to remove a broken tree limb or branch that has come in contact with a power line.
- Power outages in the area may impact traffic signals, so motorists should use extreme caution and treat all intersections as four-way stops during an outage.
- If you are in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, remain calm and stay inside until help arrives. It is okay to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping and landing with both feet together. Do not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away.
- Use flashlights instead of candles to avoid fire hazards in your home or business.
- If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates a “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Please consult the manufacturer’s manual for operating the generator.
- Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases.
Customers may report or inquire about outages at 800-611-1911. For information on outages, customers can check sce.com.outages. For more safety tips, visit sce.com/safety.