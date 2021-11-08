 
The Mono County Board of Supervisors will be listening to public comment on Re-Districting of Supervisor Districts in light of new census data, as all the Districts need to be similar in population. The biggest concern is over the Mono Basin, with some of the proposals putting the north Basin in with the north county (Sup Peter’s district). To stay represented with the community of interest of June Lake, Lee Vining and Mono City in District 3, supporting voices need to be heard. Emphasize that we share schools, business interest, the ski area and the concerns of a resort economy anchored by Mono Lake and the gateway to Yosemite.
To join the meeting by computer:
Or visit https://www.zoom.us/, click on "Join A Meeting" and enter the Zoom Webinar ID 837 8961 5720.
To provide public comment, press the “Raise Hand” button on your screen.
To join the meeting by telephone:
Dial (669) 900-6833, then enter Zoom Webinar ID 837 8961 5720.
To provide public comment, press *9 to raise your hand and *6 to mute/unmute.

