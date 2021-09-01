Mono County is located in Congressional District 8 and is represented in the House of Representatives by Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Big Bear).
He will be attending an in-person Community Coffee-style eventl in Mammoth Lakes at the Sierra Center Mall Sept. 1.
"Please join me on September 1 at 5 p.m. at the Sierra Center Mall at 4520 Old Mammoth Road to discuss our national debt, the southern border crisis, wildfire prevention, and more," he said on his website.
"To ensure we have room for everyone, please register online in advance at the link below," he said.
Here is the link: