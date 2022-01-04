Mammoth's Scenic Loop Road is a sheet of ice during the day right now due to the fact that during the day, the snow is melting and sending water across the road, then at night, the water freezes into a sheet of ice. This will continue as long as there is snow to melt and it's cold enough to freeze hard, like it has been. The best time to access the road would be later in the day when the melt is still water, not ice.
In fact, according to the Mono County Sheriff, there was just a head-on collision on the Scenic Loop Road on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and they are struggling to even keep emergency responders on the road due to ice rink nature of the road.
This is a reminder that even when it is not snowing, mountain roads can be really dangerous due to things like this; many people are not thinking of this kind of issue.
 

