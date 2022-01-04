Scenic Loop Road is "Ice Rink," Sheriff Says; Drive with Caution
- By Wendilyn Grasseschi
-
- Updated
- Comments
Mammoth's Scenic Loop Road is a sheet of ice during the day right now due to the fact that during the day, the snow is melting and sending water across the road, then at night, the water freezes into a sheet of ice. This will continue as long as there is snow to melt and it's cold enough to freeze hard, like it has been. The best time to access the road would be later in the day when the melt is still water, not ice.
In fact, according to the Mono County Sheriff, there was just a head-on collision on the Scenic Loop Road on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and they are struggling to even keep emergency responders on the road due to ice rink nature of the road.
This is a reminder that even when it is not snowing, mountain roads can be really dangerous due to things like this; many people are not thinking of this kind of issue.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Scenic Loop Road is "Ice Rink," Sheriff Says; Drive with Caution
- Mammoth Temporary Overnight Parking Dates Extended
- US 395 Between Mammoth and Bridgeport Closed; All Trans-Sierra Roads Closed in Many Places
- Ski of the Week
- How to Survive a Mammoth Snowstorm - or Two... or Three... or...
- Both US 396, US 6 Closed in Some Areas Due to Accidents
- Bishop Airport Opens to Commercial Flights; Mammoth Benefits
- Mammoth Welcomes a White Christmas
Popular Content
Articles
- How to Survive a Mammoth Snowstorm - or Two... or Three... or...
- US 395 Between Mammoth and Bridgeport Closed; All Trans-Sierra Roads Closed in Many Places
- Mammoth Temporary Overnight Parking Dates Extended
- Mammoth Braces for Epic Snow, Epic Visitor Numbers
- Bishop Airport Opens to Commercial Flights; Mammoth Benefits
- Local Dies in Car Crash Near S.R. 167/U.S 395
- Both US 396, US 6 Closed in Some Areas Due to Accidents
- Ski of the Week
- Mammoth Welcomes a White Christmas
- Holiday Updates for Mammoth Area
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.