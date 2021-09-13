Mammoth residents awoke this morning, Sept. 13 to a thick layer of smoke, most likely from a group of new fires burning in Sequoia Kings Canyon National Park which started on Sept. 9 during a series of lightning strikes.
The fires are southwest of Mammoth and as such, the smoke from them has easy access over Mammoth Pass, the lowest spot in the Sierra crest in the Central Sierra, when the winds come from the southwest. A southwest flow is the most common wind direction during the summer and fall in the Eastern Sierra.
The smoke is likely to dissipate at least somewhat during the day as an inversion lifts but the long term smoke situation depends on the outcome of the fires, which are being aggressively fought.
Information on the new fires can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7838/