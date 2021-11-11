If you care about these trails, this is the meeting for you
As off-road recreation gets ever more popular, the pressure is on local officials to find more and better places for Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) users to play and play safely.
Two of the most popular areas for OHV users near Mammoth are the Shady Rest area north of Shady Rest Park, and the Inyo Craters network of gravel roads off of the Scenic Loop Road.
Finally, there is an effort to upgrade and modernize the current routes, parking areas and other services, and on Nov. 18, the public can learn a lot more about the effort, as well as weight in with their own ideas at a virtual public meeting.
“In an effort to engage with OHV users and opportunities in the Shady Rest Inyo Craters, the Town of Mammoth recently applied for and was awarded a three-year planning grant from the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Division Grant Program in 2020.” The Town said in a recent news update. “The TOML, in partnership with Inyo National Forest – Mammoth Ranger District and Mono County, is using the California OHV planning grant funds for on-the-ground planning and environmental review (NEPA/CEQA) in order to optimize existing OHV trail facilities that serve a wide spectrum of user groups and to consider enhanced opportunities for trails and sustainable recreation in the Shady Rest Inyo Craters sub-region.”
The reasons for needing a new plan are many, including; proliferation of user-created trails; lack of clear wayfinding information and more. “By enhancing the existing OHV trail network and devising new OHV trail facilities, this effort aims to mitigate resource concerns while providing a more enjoyable and safer experience for OHV users including motorcycles, quads, e-bikes, side-by-sides and 4X4s,” the Town said. “This effort may also provide better access for camping, fishing, hiking, trail running, horseback riding, climbing, and biking.”
IF YOU WANT TO GO
• Join Mammoth Trails for a meeting focused on the Shady Rest Inyo Craters Trails Planning Project, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. including presentations and discussions with Trails Manager Joel Rathje and Eastern Sierra Sustainable Recreation Coordinator Matt Paruolo.