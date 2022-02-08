Burn will be near Sherwin Creek Campground, another near June Lake
Weather and air quality conditions permitting, fire crews plan to complete up to 50 acres of pile of downed logs and brush along the Sherwin Road near the Sherwin Creek Campground today, according to the Inyo National Forest in a news release today, Feb. 8.
Another burn near June Lake will also produce smoke.
“Crews also expect to continue pile burning near the community of June Lake today and will continue this week as conditions permit,” the forest said.
Smoke will be visible from the Town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, June lake, Lee Vining, and along the U.S. Highway 395 corridor, the forest said.
“The forest uses prescribed fires, including pile burning, to realize the benefits of fire while protecting people from unwanted fire.,” they said. “Prescribed fires occur when conditions are safest for firefighters to work. Fuels that could feed large, uncontrolled fires are cleared away. The forest is healthier and safer for many years. This provides a safer area for firefighter response and reduces wildfire risk for nearby communities. Piles are typically burned in the winter months when it is safest to do so. Thinning and pile burning is an effort to restore a more natural forest structure.”