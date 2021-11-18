Firefighters completed ignitions on the Dry Creek Prescribed Fire yesterday, Nov. 17, which was a very smoky day in the Eastern Sierra due to the burns. The good news is as of today, Nov. 18, 162 of the 270 acres have been completed, Inyo National Forest officials said.
Visitors and residents can, however, expect smoke north of Mammoth in the vicinity of the Dry Creek area off the Scenic Loop Road while interior pockets of fuel continue to burn. Crews will be out there today patrolling, mopping up to secure the line, and bone piling (adding dead and down fuels to areas with active fire), the forest said.
Crews will continue ignitions on additional units in the area after the Thanksgiving holiday week when conditions permit.