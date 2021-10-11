snow road image

Driving through Mammoth is dangerous enough right now; add the winding and rough and exposed nature of some of the local high Sierra roads and passes and it's a recipe for trouble. As such, many recreational use roads in the Eastern Sierra are closed temporarily. 

 Photo by Wendilyn Grasseschi

The road to Reds Meadow, the Lakes Basin and all the Sierra passes are now closed due to an unexpectedly high snowfall, which is expected to last into the evening of Oct. 11. The roads will open again as soon as they are safe, according to the Inyo National Forest. For the latest on road closures, go to https://roads.dot.ca.gov/

