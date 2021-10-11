The road to Reds Meadow, the Lakes Basin and all the Sierra passes are now closed due to an unexpectedly high snowfall, which is expected to last into the evening of Oct. 11. The roads will open again as soon as they are safe, according to the Inyo National Forest. For the latest on road closures, go to https://roads.dot.ca.gov/
Snow Closes Many Local Recreation Roads Temporarily
- Times Staff Report
