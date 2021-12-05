Snow could start as early as Monday; more will arrive Thursday and into next week
Finally, it might begin to look like winter again this coming week and the next with a series of light to moderate storms likely, according to recent forecasts.
Mammoth forecaster Howard Sheckter, who has been predicting a snowy mid-December for weeks, thinks finally, the pattern changes he has been anticipating are coming together for a white, snowy Christmas season.
"Everything is coming together nicely... for this Thursday into Friday with moderate snowfall amounts possible," he said this weekend. Even better, there is likely a lot more snow on the way the next week, with another, larger storm on the way between about Dec. 12-15, he said.
This is welcome news after a completely dry November and a winter season so far with only one decent storm; the big wet storm of mid-October.
"Storm door opens to the Pacific on the 13th (of December) with a three-day dump for several feet of snow through the 15th," he said. "These are cold storms as a cross polar flow develops Week 2 over the North Pacific."
Beyond that, there could be even more snow for the Christmas holiday week.
"Further retrogression is expected later... into Week 3, with a warm sector ahead of cold storms," he said. "Christmas week looks great as... models are coming into more agreement."