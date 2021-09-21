smoke surprise from knp from sept 21

Thick smoke over Long Valley and the Sherwin Crest this morning, Sept. 21 will likely spread into Mammoth today due to prevailing winds. 

 Photo by Wendilyn Grasseschi

A think swath of smoke is rolling into the Eastern Sierra this morning, Sept. 21 and it is all from the growing KNP and Windy fires, burning on the west side of Lone Pine over the Sierra crest near/in Kings Canyon National Park. The smoke is likely to continue over the next 24 hours as a southerly flow and the growing 50,000-acres-plus fires see no signs of stopping. The fires remain at zero percent contained and hot and dry weather ahead promises little relief. 

