Mammoth Lakes Turkey Trot, Nov. 25
Please join Mammoth Track Club, The Town of Mammoth Lakes, and Visit Mammoth for the 7th Annual Mammoth Lakes Turkey Trot! Start your Thanksgiving morning out right with a two mile run. Costumes and fun are encouraged. Join us Nov. 25 from 7:30– 10:30 a.m.at this new location for a family-friendly fun run through the Trails community, 1390 Meridian Blvd, Mammoth Lakes, CA. Registration is $30. For more information and to register visit https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/mammoth-lakes-turkey-trot-mammoth-lakes-november-820846.
Holiday Tree Lighting in the Village, Nov. 26
The Village at Mammoth and the Town of Mammoth Lakes present a kickoff to the holidays and start to the Spirit of Giving Week. Join Woolly and Santa for photos, kids activities and live music outdoors in a festive holiday atmosphere. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. at 6201 Minaret Road, The Village at Mammoth Events Plaza, Mammoth Lakes. For more information visit https://www.visitmammoth.com/event/holiday-tree-lighting-village/.
Mammoth Ice Rink, Opening Night, Nov. 26
Get your skates on Mammoth Lakes! Join us to celebrate the opening of the 2021/22 season at the Mammoth Ice Rink on Friday, Nov. 26 (weather dependent) at 416 Sierra Park Rd from 7-10 p.m. FREE admission and skate rentals (subject to availability) following the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony! For more information visit https://www.monocounty.org/things-to-do/events/.
Mammoth Senior Breakfast Club, Nov. 28
Join Mono County Behavioral Health Wellness for coffee, a light breakfast, community, and conversation on Sunday morning at Mammoth Coffee Roasters from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. For more information visit https://monocounty.ca.gov/behavioral-health/page/wellness-centers.
Clubhouse Live, Nov. 29
Join Mono County Behavioral Health Wellness at the Sierra Wellness Center at 181 Sierra Manor Road, Mondays and Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a free afterschool program for middle and high school students. Snacks, activities and help with homework provided. The Wellness Center will be closed on school and government holidays.
Free Stott Pilates Matwork, Nov. 30
Join Instructor Tessa Coker Tuesday 8-9 a.m. for classic Pilates matwork with a contemporary twist. Mobilize, lengthen and strengthen the whole body with emphasis on core stability. This free class will be held at the Crowley Lake Community Center. For more information, contact Isabel at 760-935-4089 or isbxoxo@gmail.com Participants must bring their own mat.
Free Astronomy Lecture, Dec. 2
Presented by Caltech’s Owens Valley Radio Observatory join Ruby Byrne from Caltech University as we explore Historians of the Early Universe: Studying the Distant Past from the Owens Valley Radio Observatory. This FREE lecture will be Thursday Dec. 2 from 6–7 p.m. at the Bishop Union High School Auditorium, 301 N. Fowler St. For more information contact Dr. Mark Hodges 760-358-6410.
Walker First Annual Parade of Lights, Dec. 4
The Parade begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 and will travel West from Eastside Road and end at the Antelope Valley Fire Station where the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the fire station will take place. Dessert, cocoa, coffee and carols to follow the parade! If you want to enter your float in the parade contact Stephanie Lange 775-291-4788.
Woolly’s Tube Park Opening Day, Dec. 10
Join us for the start of 2021/22 season Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Skip the uphill hike and catch a lift to the top, then bomb down the groomed lanes as fast as you dare in a high-speed snow tube. Woolly’s Tube Park located at 9000 Minaret Road, is all-time fun for all ages with a large snow play area and a heated deck with snack bar offering hot cocoa and adult beverages.
Mono County Democratic Central Committee (Zoom) Meeting, Dec. 13
The Mono Democrats meet via Zoom the second Monday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome. Pre-register via CADEM Zoom Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYvcOuhqj4vEtAPzMln109Lrr0jHg2SuXco or email us at monocountydemocrats@gmail.com to receive the meeting login information.
June Mountain, Opening Day, Dec. 18
Celebrate the opening day of June Mountain, at 1 Boulder Drive, June Lake. The opening day celebration features an opening ceremony, a toast and a bonfire. Celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. visit https://www.junemountain.com/ for more information.
Bucky’s Saturday Bonfire, Dec. 18
Bucky's Bonfire is an exciting family-friendly event at the Chalet of June Mountain. Join Bucky & Friends to celebrate the winter season at June every Saturday starting at 2 p.m. at 1 Boulder Drive, June Lake. Kids 12 & under ski and snowboard FREE at June Mountain ALL season! Blackout dates do apply visit https://www.junemountain.com/ for more information.
Night of Lights, Dec. 18
Join us for a one-of-a-kind evening at Canyon Lodge located at 1000 Canyon Blvd to kick off the holidays starting at 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Night of Lights is a free, fun-filled night for all ages with live music, a torchlight parade, kids activities, snowmobiles rides and a firework spectacular that lights up the Sierra sky. For more information visit https://www.mammothmountain.com/events-calendar/event-detail?url=night-of-lights.