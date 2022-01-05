Surging Covid cases close down indoor soccer, basketball, baking classes; outdoor classes to continue
Due to the recent dramatic surge of Covid-19 cases in our community, Mammoth Lakes Parks and Recreation has temporarily postponed indoor programming for the next two weeks.
Programs affected by this postponement include: Coed Adult Indoor Soccer League, Coed Adult Indoor Volleyball League, Hot Shots Basketball, and the new Baked Cooking Classes.
“The health and well-being of our participants and staff is our top priority,” the department said in a recent news release. “We appreciate your patience and understanding during these challenging times and hope to resume programming as conditions allow.
Outdoor programs (Adult hockey, Curling League and lessons) will continue at this time, they said. “However, we ask that you do not participate if you are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone Covid-positive in your family or household,” they said.
"Parks and Recreation will monitor the current situation and respond accordingly," they said.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/mammothparksnrec