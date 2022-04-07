Toxic algae can harm or even kill pets, people
The Bridgeport Reservoir located just north of Bridgeport currently has toxic algae in the water that can harm (and can be fatal at times) people and animals, according to the Mono County Animal Control Department.
“Stay out of the water and do not let pets go into or drink the water,” they said today, April 7.
This is an issue more common during the summer when the greenish algae mats or strands can be found in water that is shallow and warm but with the early melt off of the snowpack and the low levels of water in many of our local streams and ponds and lakes, along with abnormally high spring temperatures, the toxic algae issue is looking like it is just getting started in the Eastern Sierra.
To learn more, go to: https://mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs/index.html