A few more changes to the closures on the Inyo National Forest as of Sept. 3
Are Inyo National Forest campgrounds closed?
Yes, all campgrounds on the forest are closed.
Can I dispersed camp?
The forest closure prohibits dispersed camping and closes forest roads.
Can I hike on trails?
Trails are included under the closure.
Can I climb?
The forest is also closed to climbing.
Can I fish, paddle, or boat on lakes?
Inyo National Forest lakes and streams are closed under the order.
Can I hunt?
Not on Forest Service lands.
What if I am exiting a backpack?
The Inyo National Forest understands that people have trips planned and vehicles staged. This is not an emergency evacuation, but a closure. People should make an expedient, orderly, and safe completion of their hikes. However, people who are planning hikes and backpacks and are aware that they will enter a closed area should change those plans. Any wilderness permit that originates on the Inyo has been cancelled through September 17th.
Visitor Centers
All local USFS Visitor Centers remain open, with the exception in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center, which is closed. Our partner, the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, is operating the bookstores.
The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine: Currently, open 7 days a week. After Labor Day, open Thursday through Monday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. ESIA will operate the bookstore daily, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
The White Mountain Public Lands Information Center in Bishop: Virtual service, 7 days a week, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, closed for lunch noon to 1:00 pm. ESIA will continue to operate the bookstore Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center: Open to virtual services seven days a week, 8:30 am-4:30 pm, ESIA is operating the bookstore daily, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
The Mono Basin Scenic Area Visitor Center will continue with the current hours, Thursday - Monday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, through September 6 (Labor Day). After Labor Day, the schedule will be Thursday through Sunday (same hours) and will close for the season on October 2nd. ESIA will operate the bookstore Thursday-Monday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
Can I travel to places like Mammoth Lakes or June Lake Loop, Aspendell, etc.? Can you bike on the roads, Pine Creek, Bishop Creek, Rock Creek, Devil Postpile, etc.?
County and State roads and routes are open and not jurisdictionally affected by this order. Additionally, these towns are people’s homes and communities, and they need access to them.
However, Inyo and Mono County are closing roads that are exclusively accessing forest closure areas.
Devils Postpile Road after Hwy. 203 is a forest road and would be included in the closure.
Special use events that use these roads and which pass through Inyo National Forest lands would not be permitted during the closure.
Are National Parks open?
Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, and Death Valley National Parks remain open. The Devils Postpile National Monument is closed under an order that mirrors the forest closure.
Are Bureau of Land Management Lands ojpen?
Bureau of Land Management lands are currently open, including their campgrounds, with fire restrictions.
Are Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Lands (LADWP) open?
LADWP lands are currently open. As a reminder, camping and fires are never permitted/allowed on LADWP land. LADWP has a planned closure on the Owens River Gorge after Labor Day. Go to:
Where can I find maps?
It is important to have a good map of the area to identify public lands by jurisdiction
The Visitor Interactive Map may also help you identify jurisdictional boundaries. https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/inyo/maps-pubs
I have a hotel or an AIRBNB in Mammoth Lakes, June Lake, Bishop, etc.? Can I still come?
The closure does not affect hotels or other rentals on private land. However, visitors should understand that many of the activities that they would normally plan in and around these communities that are on forest land will be affected by the closure.
Are there exemptions for forest permittees who are providing certain services, recreation residents, and other special use permitted activities?
Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order) may be exempted from this order. Permittees should work with their District Ranger for these exemptions.
Can I ride a bike, walk on the Lakes Basin trails?
Visitors and residents may ride their bikes or walk on the Town of Mammoth Lakes paved multi-use path up to the Twin Lakes gate. Hiking trails and dirt bike trails are closed
Does this closure apply to locals?
The closure is for all use on the forest and there are not exceptions for locals.
Is the Humboldt -Toiyabe National Forest open?
Yes, but only for camping in developed campgrounds and only for day use on trails and lakes. Please check this link:
Is the ESTA bus system still running?
With the closure of Inyo National Forest, the following service modifications are effective Sept. 1:
Reds Meadow Shuttle: No entrance to the valley. Twice a day a shuttle will sweep the valley for hikers exiting the trailhead. At The Reds Meadow Resort, 12pm and 5pm. This schedule will be posted at the bus stops. This modified service will run through Labor Day unless deemed necessary to continue.
Lakes Basin Trolley: No entrance to the Lakes Basin. Through Labor Day, a shuttle will be stationed at the Twin Lakes gate from 9am to 5pm to evacuate hikers.
Bishop Creek Shuttle – No entrance. Exit only through Labor Day.
The forest will allow for exceptions with forest entry for people with legitimate needs such as recovering vehicles and work-related matters.
Refunds for online Reds Meadow Shuttle reservations will be processed ASAP by Mammoth Mountain Resorts.
MORE:
Bodie State Historic Park, Mono Lake Old Marina, and Mono County Parks are open.
South Tufa and Navy Beach access points are closed.
Hayden Cabin, Minaret Vista and Earthquake Fault are closed.
Shady Rest Park: Open per an exemption granted to the Town of Mammoth Lakes
Inyo County Campgrounds are currently open with fire restrictions.