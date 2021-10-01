The news just came out Oct. 1 that all K-12 public school students will required to have a Covid-19 vaccine once the vaccines are fully approved, a process that will occur in phases and will most likely start next year, said the state this morning in an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The mandate will be phased is starting with older students and moving down to younger students, as that is the order that vaccines are being fully approved for those under the age of 18. For example, the mandate will not go into effect until a vaccine is fully approved for each age group; not just approved for emergency use, the state said.
It is too soon to know what date the first mandates will go into effect but some news sources are putting it at the start of school next year, January 2022; the Times will continue to follow this developing story.
In other Covid-19 news, a new October Mono County free Covid-19 testing schedule is out.
Here it is:
OptumServe and Mono County Public Health each provide FREE COVID-19 testing in Mono County. OptumServe offers testing most Mondays (Bridgeport), Tuesdays (Mammoth Lakes), Wednesdays (Mammoth Lakes), Fridays (Mammoth Lakes), and Saturdays (Mammoth Lakes) from 11am – 7pm. The team usually takes a lunch break from 3pm - 4pm.
Mono County Public Health offers FREE testing in Mammoth Lakes, Lee Vining, Walker, June Lake, and Bridgeport at various times throughout the week as detailed below.
🔹 MONDAYS
✔️ OptumServe: Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 11am - 7pm (PCR)
*There will be no testing on 10/11 due to the Indigenous Day holiday
🔹 TUESDAYS
✔️ OptumServe: Mammoth Lakes Community Center (1000 Forest Trail); 11am - 7pm (PCR)
✔️ Public Health: Lee Vining Community Center (296 Mattly Avenue); 10:30am - 11:30am (PCR and Antigen)
✔️ Public Health: Mammoth High School (365 Sierra Park Drive); 1:45pm - 3:45pm (PCR and Antigen)
🔹 WEDNESDAYS
✔️ OptumServe: Mammoth Lakes Community Center (1000 Forest Trail); 11am - 7pm (PCR)
✔️ Public Health: Walker Community Center (442 Mule Deer Road); 11am - 12:30pm (PCR and Antigen)
✔️ Public Health: June Lake Community Center (90 W. Granite Avenue); 2:30pm - 3:30pm (PCR and Antigen)
*There will be no Public Health testing in Walker or June Lake on 10/27
🔹 THURSDAYS
✔️ Public Health: Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 North School Street); 10am - 12pm (PCR and Antigen)
*There will be no Public Health testing on 10/28
🔹 FRIDAYS
✔️ OptumServe: Mammoth Lakes Community Center (1000 Forest Trail); 11am - 7pm (PCR)
🔹 SATURDAYS
✔️ OptumServe: Mammoth Lakes Community Center (1000 Forest Trail); 11am - 7pm (PCR)
🔹 SUNDAYS: No Testing
🔹 POP-UP TESTING EVENTS
✔️ 10/12 (Tuesday) OptumServe: Bridgeport Memorial Hall (73 N. School Street); 11am - 7pm (PCR)
✔️ 10/25 (Monday) Public Health: Walker Community Center (442 Mule Deer Road); 11am - 12:30pm (PCR and Antigen)
✔️ 10/25 (Monday) Public Health: June Lake Community Center (90 W. Granite Avenue); 2:30pm - 3:30pm (PCR and Antigen)
All testing is open to the public, regardless of insurance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Individuals on the Hwy 6 corridor can call the Public Health Department at (760) 924-1830 to request testing.
OptumServe Pre-Registration: https://lhi.care/covidtesting
Public Health Pre-Registration: home.color.com/covid/sign-up/start?partner=cdph082
Testing Details: https://coronavirus.monocounty.ca.gov/pages/health
For questions regarding test results, please call the Mono County Health Department at (760) 924-1830, and leave a detailed message with your name, the reason for your call, and a contact phone number. You will receive a call back when your results come back from the outside lab, usually within 3 to 5 days.