Here's where to start
Much of the U.S. Forest Service public land in the Mammoth Lakes area and in much of Mono County is closed to recreation through at least Sept. 17 due to extreme fire danger. But there are many exceptions, most notably for much of the land north of Conway Summit. The National Forest there, called the Bridgeport Ranger District of the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest, is not covered by the closure because it is actually managed from Nevada, not from California – but the HT Forest has implemented some new restrictions on overnight use, put a ban on dispersed camping and more (see below).
In brief, all of the Inyo National Forest is closed, which includes most of the FORESTED AND HIGHER ELEVATION lands between Lone Pine and the Conway Summit area.
North of Conway Summit, however, most of the forested lands are still open for day use hiking and fishing, but not to overnight stays. That said, developed campgrounds on that forest are still open.
Here is a list of what was still open in Mammoth and Mono County, compiled by Visit Mammoth and the Mono County Tourism office, as of Sept. 1, 2021 when the Times went to press:
Mammoth Adventure Center: Open until Labor Day, Sept. 6
Death Valley National Park
Multi-use paved path in town (excludes the Lakes Basin Path)
Whitmore Pool (lap swim only)
Yosemite National Park (reservations still required)
Bodie State Historic Park
Mono Lake Old Marina (South Tufa and Navy Beach access Points are closed)
Mono County Parks
All privately owned and operated businesses
OPEN FISHING LOCATIONS
Crowley Lake (Only locations on LADWP Land)
Upper Owens River (Only locations on LADWP Land)
Grant Lake (Only locations on LADWP Land)
Virginia Lakes (Upper, Lower and Trumbull Lakes)
Virginia Creek
Green Creek
Bridgeport Reservoir
Upper and Lower Twin Lakes - Bridgeport
Robinson Creek
Little Walker River
West Walker River
Topaz Lake
OPEN HIKING LOCATIONS (Open for day use only, no overnight backpacking)
Leavitt Meadows Trailhead
Kirman Lake Trailhead
Emma Lake Trailhead
Burt Canyon Trailhead
Molybdenite Trailhead
Horse Creek Trailhead
Robinson Creek Trailhead
Cattle Creek Trailhead
Tamarack Lake (Bridgeport) Trailhead
Green Creek Trailhead
Virginia Lakes Trailhead
Buckeye Trailhead
Mill Canyon Trailhead
OPEN CAMPGROUNDS, RV PARKS, CABINS, ETC.
All campgrounds on the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest Bridgeport Ranger District are still open.
For a full list, go to https://www.facebook.com/VisitEasternSierra/
Many events in Mono County are still scheduled through Sept. 17. For a full event list go to: https://www.monocounty.org/things-to-do/events/
WHAT IS CLOSED THROUGH AT LEAST SEPT. 17
All Inyo National Forest Lands including campgrounds, trailheads, fishing locations, dispersed camping, etc.
Dispersed or overnight camping outside of a designated campground located in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
Mono Lake South Tufa
Devils Postpile National Monument
Mammoth Mountain and Bike Park
June Mountain
Mammoth Lakes Basin
Hot Creek Geological Site