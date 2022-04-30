Near Lee Vining/June Lake:
Roads open: Monitor Pass (Hwy 89), Lundy Lake Rd, Hwy 120 E (Benton), Hwy 158 June Lake Loop, Bodie Road (SR 270), Hwy 120 W 3.5 miles west of Hwy 395.
Roads closed: Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4), Sonora Pass (Hwy 108), Tioga Pass (120 W, 3.5 mi west of Hwy395), Saddlebag Rd.
Campgrounds open: Glass Creek, Lower Lee Vining, Lundy Canyon (county), Silver Lake, Gull Lake, Oh Ridge, June Lake, Aerie Crag.
Campgrounds closed: Tioga Lake, Junction, Ellery Lake, Big Bend, Saddlebag Lake Trailhead, Saddlebag Lake, Sawmill Walk-in, Moraine, Aspen, Reversed Creek (Expected May 6th), Hartley, Obsidian Flat Group, Upper Deadman, Lower Deadman, Big Springs.
The Mono Basin Scenic Area Visitor Center is closed for the season.
Near Mammoth:
Roads open: Mammoth Scenic Loop.
Roads closed: Hwy. 203 (continuing to the Reds Meadow Rd.) at Mammoth Mountain Inn, Old Mammoth Rd. to Lake Basin Rd., Lakes Basin Rd.
Campgrounds open: Mammoth Mtn. RV Park, Crowley (BLM) (no potable water or dump station),
Campgrounds closed: Old Shady, New Shady Rest (projected May 6th), Sherwin Creek, Pine Glen, Twin Lakes, Pine City, Lake Mary, Lake George, Coldwater, Reds Meadow, Agnew Meadows Family, Agnew Meadows Horse, Agnew Meadows Group Pumice Flat, Pumice Flat Group, Minaret Falls, Upper Soda.
The Devils Postpile Ranger Station is closed for the season.
ESIA is operating the bookstore at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center Thursday-Monday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.
Near Bishop/Lone Pine:
Roads open: Rock Creek, Hwy 168, North Lake Rd., Sabrina Rd., South Lake Rd., Glacier Rd. (Big Pine Creek), McGee Creek Rd., Pine Creek, Buttermilk Rd., White Mountain Rd. (not maintained in winter, travel at own risk), Silver Canyon Rd. (4x4-high clearance, snow), Wyman Canyon Rd. (4x4-high clearance, snow), Big Pine Canyon to upper lot (not maintained in winter, travel at own risk).
Campgrounds open: McGee Creek, Tuff, French Camp, Convict Lake, Big Pine Creek, Big Trees, Four Jeffrey (no water), Forks (no water), Bishop Park (no water), Upper Sage Flat (no water), Lower Sage Flat (no water), Pleasant Valley (County), Horton (BLM) (no potable water or dump station), Pleasant Valley Pit (BLM, no water), Grandview (winter ops, no services, no fees), Bitterbrush, Baker Creek (County), Taboose Creek (County), Tinnemaha Creek (County), Goodale (BLM, no water), Cedar Flat Group.
Campgrounds closed: Rock Creek, Mosquito Flat Backpacker, Rock Creek Group, Upper Pine Grove, Pine Grove, East Fork, Palisade Group, Aspen Group (projected May 6th), Big Meadow (projected May 6th), Iris Meadow (projected May 6th), Holiday, North Lake, Sabrina, Willow, Bishop Park Group, Mountain Glen, Table Mountain Group, Intake 2, Clyde Glacier Group, Palisade Glacier Group.
The Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Visitor Center is closed for the season.
The White Mountain Public Lands Information Center in Bishop is closed, projected open on May 9th. Mt Whitney Ranger District
Roads open: Whitney Portal Rd., Foothill Road, Division Creek
Road closed: Onion Valley Rd., Horseshoe Meadow at the lower gate.
Campgrounds open: Lower Grays Meadow (no potable water), Upper Grays Meadow (no potable water), Independence Creek (county), Tuttle Creek (BLM), Portuguese Joe (county), Diaz Lake (County), Kennedy Meadows with no services (no toilets, no water, no trash cans, no fee), Lone Pine
Campgrounds closed: Onion Valley, Whitney Portal (projected May 2nd), Whitney Portal Trailhead Campground (projected May 2nd), Whitney Portal Group (projected May 2nd), Cottonwood Lakes, Cottonwood Pass, Horseshoe Meadows Equestrian.
The Eastern Sierra Visitor Center in Lone Pine is open with limited services. The Inyo National Forest is not in fire restrictions.