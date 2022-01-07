For anyone wondering where the snow goes in Mammoth, here's your answer: it gets trucked out of Mammoth to snow storage lots outside of town once things get too backed up in Mammoth. Which... is what happened after this last storm in late December because the snow all came so fast, there was no time to melt or settle in between storms. If there had been more time in-between the heavy snowfall, it is possible it could have taken another storm or two before the snow had to be trucked out of town.
Where'd the Snow Go?
- By Wendilyn Grasseschi
