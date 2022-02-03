Inyo National Forest seeks public input on how to plan for snowmobile routes; Coffee with District Ranger meetings also allow input Feb. 12, Feb. 26
The Inyo National Forest announces that a series of meetings are scheduled to encourage collaborative discussion for OSV Planning.
There will be two virtual meetings via Zoom (sharing the same content; see below) and three 'Coffee with the District Ranger' meetings. The latter are designed to be an informal opportunity to look at OSV use in the field.
• Tuesday, Feb. 8, virtual meeting, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 10, virtual meeting, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Both meetings use the same link:
https : //us02web.zoom.us/j/88061632023?pwd= amFXcXljYWJ6RTJ6Y0lxUmVITXprdz09.
• Saturday, Feb. 12, Coffee with the District Ranger
• 10 - 11 a.m. Shady Rest Park, near OSV staging area, town of Mammoth Lakes
• 11 a.m. – noon, the Sherwins, propane tanks at the Sherwin Creek Road.
• Saturday, Feb. 26, Coffee with the District Ranger
• 10 - 11:30 a.m., Bald Mountain Road/Deadman Summit Staging Area
Residents and visitors are invited to share their concerns, ideas, and solutions.
Scoping for Subpart C of Travel Management is anticipated to begin later this year.
Subpart C of the Travel Management Rule (36 CFR 212, Subpart C) requires the “Responsible Official to designate National Forest System (NFS) roads, NFS trails, and areas on NFS lands where OSV use is allowed in administrative units or Ranger Districts, or parts of administrative units or Ranger Districts, where snowfall is adequate for OSV use to occur.”
The forest must develop an Over-Snow Vehicle Use Map (OSVUM), which identifies the roads, trails and areas where OSV use will be designated. The final product will be a map, showing where OSV use may be designated and, if appropriate, may be designated by class of vehicle and time of year.
Administrative uses, emergency vehicles, and uses authorized under special use permits (or other authorizations) are exempted from the decision.