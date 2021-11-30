Don’t leave food, trash in cars, porches, garages
Mammoth’s bears are still out and about and will be until the snow falls. They are also very hungry, meaning any food left in your car or porch or garage is fair game. The best way to protect yourself and your property is to leave absolutely no food or trash anywhere outside of your home or residence.
Here’s some reasons why you might want to take some extra precautions, according to the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, which responds to multiple bear incidents every week in Mammoth:
11/01, Davison Road - A dead bear was found and reported in the bushes between Davison and Lakeview. Examination revealed trauma to the head and snout. This bear was likely hit by a vehicle. Please slow down!
11/01, 6:15 p.m., Lupin Street - A bear cub was reported to be on a neighbor’s porch. The bear was gone when Officers arrived. The doors must have been locked!
11/02, 6:10 p.m., Forest Trail - Bears were reported in a front yard and were hazed away by Officers. 11/02, 10:25 p.m., Hillside Drive - A bear was reported walking through a parking lot but was gone on
arrival.
11/04, 11:57 p.m., The Village - A bear broke into the garage through the roll up door and was hazed away by Officers.
11/05, 1:06 a.m., Cliff Circle - Someone reported a bear on the upper deck checking out the BBQ. It was gone when Officers arrived.
11/09, 7:26 p.m., Cliff Circle - A bear got into a car but was scared off when the car owner opened the front door of the house. Owner thought they had locked all the doors.
11/11, Evergreen Street - A bear "demolished" a car’s interior the previous night. The vehicle owner stated they were not aware a bear may get into a vehicle for food items.