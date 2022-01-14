Would create a new winter recreation option near Bridgeport
The Eastern Sierra Sustainable Recreation program has coordinated with the Bridgeport Ranger District of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest to process a winter trail grooming proposal submitted by Bridgeport area residents Jimmy and Brinn Little which requests authorization to groom 4.5 miles of winter trail on Buckeye and Buckeye Creek Road(s) "to provide the public with free winter-recreation opportunities in the Bridgeport Valley."
The proposed groomed trail will be six to 12 feet in width, with a Nordic track laid on one side to allow room for skate skiers, walkers, snowshoers, over snow vehicles (OSV), and winter fat-tire bikes.
Grooming will be performed by volunteers using a tracked UTV towing a 72” Nordic trail groomer. Volunteers will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Grooming will occur only when snow is of sufficient depth and density that allows grooming without undue disturbance to the underlying ground surface.