The Bridgeport Ranger District of Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has now launched the Bridgeport Winter Trail System pilot-program for the Winter 2021/22 season.
This 4.25 mile (8.5 mile out & back) groomed winter trail provides an excellent opportunity to kick and glide with access to Buckeye Hot Springs Day-Use Area and incredible views of the Bridgeportalley, Bridgeport Reservoir, and the Hunewill Hills.
Bridgeport residents and visitors are hopeful for February showers to replenish the system at this time for weekly grooming to recommence. Buckeye Hot Springs Day-Use Area and Buckeye Campground restrooms are maintained by volunteers weather permitting and staging area(s) are provided on the south portion of Buckeye Road, near Doc & Al’s Resort.
Grooming began on Jan. 12 and will continue through April 1 while there is sufficient snow-depth for grooming operations to continue.
Portions of Buckeye and Buckeye Creek roads will seasonally close to motorized wheeled vehicles to protect road/resources and provide opportunities for winter sports activities including Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, winter fat biking, and Over Snow Vehicles (OSV). Please respect temporary road closures to wheeled vehicles, as vehicles not designed specifically for over-snow travel routinely get stuck on this portion of road when it receives adequate snow-depth as it has this season.
This pilot-program was made possible through partnership with Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Mono County and trail grooming is provided at no cost to trail-system users by local volunteers.
IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE
• For grooming updates and more information please visit: https://monocounty.ca.gov/…/bridgeport-winter-trail-system
• Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Press Release: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD987054