Most people don’t think of skiing along the banks of the Owens River. That’s their loss
There are a million gorgeous places to cross country ski in the Eastern Sierra but few are as rare and beautiful as a riverside ski along the Owens River.
The river, which flows from the Big Springs area north of Mammoth to Crowley Lake and eventually into the Owens Dry Lake, is rarely (these days) graced with enough snow on its banks to ski.
When the skiing is good, like it is this week, there are few places more stunning than the Upper Owens River east of Mammoth near the Benton Crossing Bridge, with wide open vistas stretching from the mountains above Yosemite to the southern tip of the White Mountains. Even better, the ski itself is easy, flat and safe, requiring only a bit of common sense and a pair of touring skis.
Once you arrive at the river (see below for directions), you can either ski along the river’s banks inside the fence that is designed to keep cattle from damaging the banks (recommended) or, follow one of the snow-covered roads that parallels the river. Both of these options will work but using any of the several angler access gates to get inside the fence does get you a lot closer to the blue and meandering river, where the unique ecology of the Owens River allows you to literally ski inches from the water, sometimes flushing flocks of mergansers who have, no doubt, rarely to never seen a human being skiing along their winter river.
Follow the river south toward Crowley Lake. Go in the afternoon, when the snow is soft and silent and the winter air is at its warmest; where you can glide as quietly and smoothly as the water flowing just ten inches from your skis.
Watch for herons, wide-winged, human-sized, in both their blue and white phases. Watch for Golden and Bald eagles as they fish for trout in the wide river or the ducks that are always there too, crackling and gabbing as they flash under banks or take flight.
Watch the heron flash by, her wild, fierce gold eye ablaze at the intrusion.
Listen to the river as it mutters and talks to itself, slipping under deep banks, cutting deep holes at the bends, riffling quietly over gravel bars and beaches.
Feel the sun on your back, your face, or if it is a cold and gray day, feel the air nip and bite.
See the blunt-nosed White Mountains rise to the east, topped by 14,252-foot White Mountain Peak.
To the west, see the high Sierra Nevada; jagged Wheeler Crest and McGee Mountain, rose and gray Laurel Mountain, dark red Bloody Mountain, pyramid-shaped Mt. Morrison. The tiny town of Crowley Lake sits in its winter bowl, smoke rising slowly from a few rooftops.
To the south, the bluffs above Crowley Lake are topped by the Casa Diablo Range before the horizon dips down toward the Owens Valley and Bishop.
To the south, Mammoth Mountain hulks over the ski town and the Dracula’s castle peaks of the Minarets rise sharp and craggy.
Go as far as you wish, then turn around and retrace your steps.
It’s about two miles to the lake, a good place to turn around. Retrace your ski route back to your vehicle.
Getting there: Take U.S. 395 south 5.5 miles from the S.R, 203/U.S. 395 turnoff to the Benton Crossing Road. Go left (east) at the Green Church. Follow Benton Crossing Road east until you hit the Owens River, about six miles from U.S. 395. Cross the bridge and go another half mile past the now-closed Browns Campground. Park your car off the side of the road, just past the campground, or wherever you can find a good, wide spot to pull over and where you see one of the many dirt roads under the snow, heading toward the river. The best and shortest access roads are about a half mile south of Browns Campground.