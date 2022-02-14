Geothermal plant new construction has advanced to point work is now impacting some Mammoth-area recreation trails, routes
Work on the Casa Diablo IV geothermal plant continues and has reached the point where some local trails and recreation areas are now being impacted, according to the Inyo National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management.
For the time being, recreation access is limited on portions of Knolls Loop Trail, Nordic Ski Trails, Sawmill Cutoff Road and Sawmill Road, as plowing and tree cutting is underway, the land management agencies said in a news release this morning, Feb. 14.
Roads may also be closed temporarily while work is underway, they said, and signs have been installed to advise visitors of the activity.
As a reminder, the Casa Diablo IV Geothermal Development Project is being developed by Ormat on federal geothermal leases administered by the Bureau of Land Management on Inyo National Forest lands near Mammoth Lakes.
The CD-IV project will become the fourth power plant in the Mammoth Pacific geothermal complex and is expected to generate enough electricity to serve an additional 10,000 homes or roughly 33,000 citizens.
For the phase of contraction now underway, Ormat Technologies Inc. is doing pipeline construction; the project was approved by the Inyo National Forest in August 2013.
Work is expected to be completed this spring.
The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio, the BLM said in the news release. "To promote our clean energy goals, the BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands and new transmission routes to connect into the grid. These efforts to deploy renewable energy from our nation’s public lands support the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025," they said.
IF YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE
•The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation, according to the news release. "Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations."
• The mission of the U.S. Forest Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world," they said in the news release. "Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone."
• Follow the BLM on Twitter, Facebook and Flickr @BLMCA and @BLMCalifornia Follow the Inyo National Forest on Twitter, Facebook, @Inyo_NF, @inyonf