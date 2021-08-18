The Inyo National Forest and California Department of Fish and Wildlife would like to remind locals and visitors to be vigilant with proper food and trash storage to help keep everyone, bears and humans, safe.
"We offer the following recommendations for proper food storage and appreciate your participation to this matter," they said this week. "The following recommendations include rules and responsibility with the intent that such practices become the norm and lead to positive experiences when visiting the Inyo National Forest."
• Do not leave food or fragrant items without properly storing them. Bears and wildlife have a keen sense of smell and will access your campsite, car, or cabin if you don’t take the precaution of storing your food properly.
• Bear-resistant containers, including equine panniers, are the most effective method of food storage. Use bear resistant food lockers (normally 48 inches wide, 29 inches deep and 38 inches high (24 cubic feet). Lockers are at many trailheads and campgrounds to be shared by visitors. Space in lockers is limited so bring only what you will need during your trip. Deposit trash in bear resistant trash cans, not in lockers.
