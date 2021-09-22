Starting this week, visitors should expect work to begin on toilet replacements at various high use recreation facilities on the Inyo National Forest.
This project is funded through the Great American Outdoor Act (GAOA), which benefits the American public through major investments in recreation infrastructure, public lands access, and land and water conservation.
Forest engineering crews will begin demolition of the toilets at the following locations:
- Big Pine Creek North Fork Trailhead
- Convict Lake Day Use Areas
- Duck Pass Trailhead
- Emerald Picnic Area, near Coldwater Campground
- Mammoth Pass Trailhead
- Lundy Canyon Trailhead
- Rush Creek Trailhead
- Silver Lake Picnic Area
The intent of this project is to replace old toilets at heavily used day use sites across the Forest that currently have either low functioning flush toilets, which are costly to maintain, or non-accessible vault toilets. The new toilets will be able to be open year-round in the popular winter recreation areas such as the Lakes Basin.
These sites will be closed once demolition commences and visitors should plan that restroom facilities will not be available. Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of November. Final site work will be completed in the spring.
“As always, we appreciate the patience of our visitors and residents while this work is completed,” said Nora Gamino, Forest Engineer. “The Inyo National Forest is taking advantage of GAOA funding to help provide sustainable recreation and improve facilities.”