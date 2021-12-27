Caltrans said today, Dec. 27, that US 395 will remain closed between Mammoth and Bridgeport for the foreseeable future due to blowing snow and wind. Crews are working to reopen the road but it could be at least another day. All trans- Sierra roads are also still closed today in many places, including all mountain passes.
Roads Closed:
80 is closed from Applegate to the Nevada border.
50 is closed from Meyers to a few miles east of Placerville.
395 (aka 580) is closed at Washoe Lake (alt 395 just reopened at 7:45), and also in California between Hwy 203 and 182.
88 is closed from Dew Drop to Woodfords, except for a little stretch in Hope Valley.
89 is closed at Emerald Bay.
49 is closed from Downieville to Sierraville.
431 is closed over the mountains by Mt Rose.